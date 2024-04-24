Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Pictured is Village on the Park Plano, one of four Dallas-area properties in the recently sold seniors housing portfolio.
AcquisitionsMultifamilySeniors HousingTexas

CBRE Arranges Sale of 366-Unit Seniors Housing Portfolio in Dallas Area

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — CBRE has arranged the sale of a portfolio of four senior housing properties in the Dallas metro area. The names of the recently rebranded properties in the portfolio are Village on the Park Plano, Village on the Park Denton, Village on the Park Stonebridge Ranch and Village on the Park McKinney. All properties were built between 2014 and 2017 and offer assisted living and memory care services. The buyer is a joint venture between Artemis Real Estate Partners and Bridgewood Property Co. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. John Sweeny, Aron Will and Garrett Sacco of CBRE brokered the deal.

