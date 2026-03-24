CBRE Arranges Sale of 372-Unit Multifamily Community in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — CBRE has arranged the sale of Deercross, a 372-unit multifamily property in Indianapolis. Iconic Property Partners purchased the asset from an affiliate of Wilkinson Corp. for an undisclosed amount. CBRE’s Hannah Ott, George Tikijian, Cam Benz and Claire Hassfurther represented the seller. Built in 1979, Deercross has undergone significant renovations during Wilkinson’s ownership, including new windows and complete interior upgrades across all units. Amenities include a business center, basketball court, fitness center, laundry facilities, picnic areas and a dog park.