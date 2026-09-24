Thursday, September 24, 2026
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The-Grove-at-Somerset
During its ownership of The Grove at Somerset, Harbor Group International made capital improvements to unit interiors and select common areas.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

CBRE Arranges Sale of 384-Unit Apartment Community in Somerset, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SOMERSET, N.J. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 384-unit apartment community located in the Central New Jersey community of Somerset. The Grove at Somerset was built on 41 acres in 2013. The property features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 58 of which are designated as affordable housing. Amenities include a pool with a sundeck, resident clubhouse with a lounge area, business center, fitness center, playground and a dog park. Jeffrey Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, Travis Langer and Eric Greenberg of CBRE represented the buyer, Los Angeles-based owner-operator TruAmerica, in the off-market transaction. The seller was Harbor Group International. The sales price was not disclosed.

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