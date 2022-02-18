REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges Sale of 42,442 SF Office Building in Fort Lauderdale

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

The buyer, medical office user Hall Consolidated Group LLC, plans to eventually occupy the property.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the $7 million sale of a 42,442-square-foot office building in Fort Lauderdale known as the 5100 Building. The buyer, medical office user Hall Consolidated Group LLC, plans to eventually occupy the property.

Benjamin Silver with CBRE represented the seller, an entity known as 5100 Realty LLC, in the transaction. The seller is an affiliate of Cambridge Security, the property’s anchor tenant that plans to eventually vacate the office building.

Originally built in 1972, the four-story office building received several capital improvements last year, including a new roof, exterior waterproofing, lobby upgrades and the replacement of several air conditioning units. The buyer plans to make further improvements

Located at 5100 N. Federal Highway, the property is situated close to the area’s largest medical provider, Holy Cross Hospital, a 557-bed healthcare facility. The property also has nearby access to Interstates 95, 441 and Florida Turnpike from East Commercial Boulevard.

