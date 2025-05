CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CBRE has arranged the sale of 525 North Tryon Street, a 425,300-square-foot office building in Uptown Charlotte. Nashville-based Highland Ventures purchased the 19-story property from New York Life Real Estate Investors for an undisclosed price.

Patrick Gildea and Matt Smith of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction, and locally based Insite Properties represented the buyer. The office building was constructed in 1998 and was 46 percent leased at the time of the sale.