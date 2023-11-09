Thursday, November 9, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
FPA Multifamily purchased Gates at Carlson Center.
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaMultifamily

CBRE Arranges Sale of 435-Unit Gates at Carlson Center Apartment Community in Suburban Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

MINNETONKA, MINN. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Gates at Carlson Center, a 435-unit apartment community in Minnetonka, a western suburb of Minneapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 300 Carlson Parkway, the property is 96.8 percent occupied and 98 percent of its units have been renovated since the original construction in 1990. Floor plans consist of one- and two-bedroom units averaging 910 square feet. Amenities include an outdoor heated pool, sun deck, dog park, clubhouse, fitness center and walking trails. Abe Appert, Keith Collins and Ted Abramsom of CBRE represented the seller, a global investment advisor. FPA Multifamily was the buyer.

You may also like

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 16 Retail Storefronts in...

The Apartment Source Begins Pre-Leasing Efforts for The...

Red Oak Capital Holdings Provides $4.2M Bridge Loan...

Cardinal Capital Management Opens The Social at Middleton...

JLL Brokers Sale of 100-Room Marriott-Branded Hotel in...

Gebroe-Hammer Negotiates $4M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

Multifamily Operators Adopt Property-Wide Internet Access as New...

Developer Opens 170-Unit Ocean Gate Apartments in Long...

Woodfield Development Begins Leasing 426-Unit Cordelia Apartments in...