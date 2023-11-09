CBRE Arranges Sale of 435-Unit Gates at Carlson Center Apartment Community in Suburban Minneapolis

MINNETONKA, MINN. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Gates at Carlson Center, a 435-unit apartment community in Minnetonka, a western suburb of Minneapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 300 Carlson Parkway, the property is 96.8 percent occupied and 98 percent of its units have been renovated since the original construction in 1990. Floor plans consist of one- and two-bedroom units averaging 910 square feet. Amenities include an outdoor heated pool, sun deck, dog park, clubhouse, fitness center and walking trails. Abe Appert, Keith Collins and Ted Abramsom of CBRE represented the seller, a global investment advisor. FPA Multifamily was the buyer.