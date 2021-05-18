CBRE Arranges Sale of 45,000 SF Best Buy-Leased Store in West Palm Beach

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 45,000-square-foot store situated on approximately four acres at 1880 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach. Best Buy has operated at this location for 25 years.

Will Pike, Chris Bosworth and Brian Pfohl of CBRE’s Atlanta office, along with Dennis Carson and Casey Rosen of CBRE’s National Retail Partners Florida Team, represented the seller, which was advised by Orion Investments based in Miami. The buyer was RK Centers, an owner of retail properties in both South Florida and Massachusetts.