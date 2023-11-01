CBRE Arranges Sale of 51,392 SF Vacant Retail Property Near Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — CBRE has arranged the sale of West Side Village, a 51,392-square-foot retail property located along West 6th Street near downtown Austin. The building, which was constructed on 1.7 acres in 1951, is currently vacant and has redevelopment potential, according to the brokerage team. Brad Bailey and Logan Reichle of CBRE represented the seller, a joint venture between Stonelake Capital Partners and Schlosser Development, in the transaction. The buyer was Austin-based investment firm Riverside.