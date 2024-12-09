Monday, December 9, 2024
The Den offers two- and four-bedroom units in Columbia, Mo.
CBRE Arranges Sale of 552-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBIA, MO.— CBRE has arranged the sale of The Den, a 552-bed student housing community located near the University of Missouri campus in Columbia. A joint venture between The Michaels Organization and Capital Solutions Inc. purchased the property from Hamilton Point Investments for an undisclosed price. Jaclyn Fitts, William Vonderfecht and Casey Schaefer with CBRE National Student Housing represented the seller in partnership with Matt Bukhshtaber of CBRE’s St. Louis office. The Den offers two- and four-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a swimming pool and sundeck, fitness center, clubhouse, community lounge, game room, tanning booth, dog park, conference rooms, basketball courts, fire pits and an outdoor kitchen and grilling station. 

