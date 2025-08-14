CBRE Arranges Sale of 55,598 SF Medical Outpatient Building in Laurel, Maryland

LAUREL, MD. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 55,598-square-foot medical outpatient building located at 7140 Contee Road in Laurel, about 22 miles northeast of Washington, D.C. Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate sold the property, which is anchored by the University of Maryland Medical System and the University of Maryland Faculty Physicians, to UDLR Partners, a joint venture between GI Partners and former executives from Healthcare Trust of America.

Chris Bodnar, Brannan Knott, Mindy Berman, Zack Holderman, Cole Reethof, Jesse Greshin and Tim Connolly of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Delivered in spring 2024, the medical outpatient building is located on the campus of the University of Maryland Laurel Medical Center. Both properties were constructed on a parallel timeline, marking the completion of Phase I of a health and wellness destination campus.