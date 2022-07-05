REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges Sale of 556-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Oklahoma

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oklahoma, Student Housing, Texas

NORMAN, OKLA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of 2900 Apartments, a 556-bed student housing community located near the University of Oklahoma in Norman. Built in 1999, the property offers 156 units and is situated adjacent to the university’s golf course. Jaclyn Fitts, William Vonderfecht, Casey Schaefer and Matt Bukhshtaber of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the disposition of the property to Hamilton Point Investments. The sales price was also not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  