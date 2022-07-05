CBRE Arranges Sale of 556-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Oklahoma

NORMAN, OKLA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of 2900 Apartments, a 556-bed student housing community located near the University of Oklahoma in Norman. Built in 1999, the property offers 156 units and is situated adjacent to the university’s golf course. Jaclyn Fitts, William Vonderfecht, Casey Schaefer and Matt Bukhshtaber of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the disposition of the property to Hamilton Point Investments. The sales price was also not disclosed.