CBRE Arranges Sale of 56,300 SF Office Building in Marina del Rey, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

Armata Pharmaceuticals leases the 56,300-square-foot office property at 5005 McConnell Ave. in Marina del Rey, Calif.

MARINA DEL REY, CALIF. — CBRE has brokered the sale of an office building located at 5005 McConnell Ave. in Marina del Rey. Montana Avenue Capital Partners sold the asset to a joint venture between Los Angeles-based HATCHspaces, Denver-based NexCore Group and Nuveen Real Estate. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The 56,300-square-foot property underwent a full renovation since Montana Avenue Capital Partners acquired it in 2018. Armata Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company on pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, leased the entire property starting in 2021.

Mike Longo, Todd Tydlaska, Sean Sullivan, Greg Grant, Jeff Pion, Michelle Esquivel and Andrew Riley of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.