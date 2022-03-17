REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges Sale of 57,790 SF Office Property in Metro Miami

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

2990 Ponce

2990 Ponce is a six-story building with 6,617 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

CORAL GABLES, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of 2990 Ponce, a 57,790-square-foot office building in Coral Gables, about six miles from Miami. Black Diamond Equities LLC, an affiliate of Mexico-based BEA Equities, purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Christian Lee, Amy Julian and Tom Rappa of CBRE Capital Markets represented the undisclosed sellers.

2990 Ponce is a six-story building with 6,617 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Built in 2012, the property features contemporary finishes, a floor-to-ceiling curved glass curtain wall and a rooftop lounge offering views of Coral Gables and downtown Miami. The property’s tenants include Zubi Advertising, FirstBank Puerto Rico, Hunt Mortgage Group, Mas Group, Altermark and Collection Hair Studio. Located at 2990 Ponce De Leon Blvd., the property is situated 13 miles from Miami Beach, 2.5 miles from the University of Miami and 5.5 miles from Miami International Airport.

