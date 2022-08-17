REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges Sale of 58,803 SF Office Building in Chicago’s Fulton Market

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Office

Metonic sold the six-story property to a private buyer.

CHICAGO — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 58,803-square-foot office building in Chicago’s Fulton Market for an undisclosed price. The loft-style property, located at 217 N. Jefferson St., was built in 1937 and renovated in 2017. The building rises six stories and includes 40 surface parking spaces. Keely Polcynski and Blake Johnson of CBRE represented the seller, Metonic. A private buyer purchased the asset.

