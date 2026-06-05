Friday, June 5, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1800-River-Park-Way-Pocatello-ID
The site at 1800 River Park Way in Pocatello, Idaho, consists of two industrial-zoned parcels totaling 59.7 acres.
AcquisitionsIdahoIndustrialWestern

CBRE Arranges Sale of 59.7-Acre Industrial Development Site in Pocatello, Idaho

by Amy Works

POCATELLO, IDAHO — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 59.7-acre industrial development site located at 1800 River Park Way in Pocatello on behalf of developer Portneuf Capital. Lex Development acquired the site for an undisclosed price. The property consists of two industrial-zoned parcels that currently contain 45,904 square feet of office space and 113,048 square feet of warehouse space.

Formerly a Hoku Materials manufacturing site, the property has undergone entitlement and planning work under current ownership and is positioned for future business park or owner-user development. The site is participating in a brownfield development program, with a Phase I environmental assessment completed and no further action required.

Kurt Gregg, Tim Reid and Montana Carranza of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

You may also like

Arvato USA Signs 269,600 SF Industrial Lease in...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 186-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

Jonathan Rose Cos. Buys Upper Manhattan Affordable Housing...

IDI Logistics Breaks Ground on 154,387 SF Industrial...

Brennan Investment Group Acquires 202,000 SF Manufacturing Facility...

Peachtree Group Opens 220-Key Marriott-Branded Hotel in Palmdale,...

Levin Johnston Negotiates $23.7M Sale of Medical Office...

Kohan Retail Investment Group Acquires 1.5 MSF Office...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.4M Acquisition of Single-Tenant...