CBRE Arranges Sale of 59.7-Acre Industrial Development Site in Pocatello, Idaho

POCATELLO, IDAHO — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 59.7-acre industrial development site located at 1800 River Park Way in Pocatello on behalf of developer Portneuf Capital. Lex Development acquired the site for an undisclosed price. The property consists of two industrial-zoned parcels that currently contain 45,904 square feet of office space and 113,048 square feet of warehouse space.

Formerly a Hoku Materials manufacturing site, the property has undergone entitlement and planning work under current ownership and is positioned for future business park or owner-user development. The site is participating in a brownfield development program, with a Phase I environmental assessment completed and no further action required.

Kurt Gregg, Tim Reid and Montana Carranza of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.