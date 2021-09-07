REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges Sale of 60,223 SF University Village Shopping Center in Tampa Bay Area

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

University Village

Located at 250 Third St. S. and built in 2003, University Village is anchored by a Publix grocery store.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of University Village, a 60,223-square-foot shopping center in downtown St. Petersburg. Casey Rosen and Dennis Carson of CBRE represented the seller, an affiliate of Bell Partners Inc., which is based in Greensboro, N.C. Publix Super Markets purchased the shopping center for an undisclosed price.

Located at 250 Third St. S. and built in 2003, University Village is anchored by a Publix grocery store. Other tenants include CVS/pharmacy, Bank of America and seven other undisclosed retailers.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews