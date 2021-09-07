CBRE Arranges Sale of 60,223 SF University Village Shopping Center in Tampa Bay Area

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of University Village, a 60,223-square-foot shopping center in downtown St. Petersburg. Casey Rosen and Dennis Carson of CBRE represented the seller, an affiliate of Bell Partners Inc., which is based in Greensboro, N.C. Publix Super Markets purchased the shopping center for an undisclosed price.

Located at 250 Third St. S. and built in 2003, University Village is anchored by a Publix grocery store. Other tenants include CVS/pharmacy, Bank of America and seven other undisclosed retailers.