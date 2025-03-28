CBRE Arranges Sale of 707,400 SF Industrial Development Site in Carneys Point, New Jersey

CARNEYS POINT, N.J. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 707,400-square-foot industrial development site in Carneys Point, located along the Delaware River in Southern New Jersey. Known as Salem Commerce Park, the site is fully approved for the development of three buildings on three separate parcels, and the sale included a 10-acre tract that houses a 78,000-square-foot vacant office building. An affiliate of local developer D2 Organization sold the property to another local entity, EQT Exeter, for an undisclosed price. Brian Fiumara and Brad Ruppel of CBRE brokered the deal.