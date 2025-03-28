Friday, March 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsDevelopmentIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

CBRE Arranges Sale of 707,400 SF Industrial Development Site in Carneys Point, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

CARNEYS POINT, N.J. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 707,400-square-foot industrial development site in Carneys Point, located along the Delaware River in Southern New Jersey. Known as Salem Commerce Park, the site is fully approved for the development of three buildings on three separate parcels, and the sale included a 10-acre tract that houses a 78,000-square-foot vacant office building. An affiliate of local developer D2 Organization sold the property to another local entity, EQT Exeter, for an undisclosed price. Brian Fiumara and Brad Ruppel of CBRE brokered the deal.

You may also like

Rockefeller Group, Falcon Commercial Break Ground on 557,339...

Edge Capital Markets Brokers Sale of 42,030 SF...

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 32,238 SF Industrial Lease...

Inland, Devon Complete 601-Unit Self-Storage Redevelopment Project in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8M Sale of Multifamily,...

National Ramp Signs 109,450 SF Industrial Lease in...

RD Management Subleases 17,363 SF of Office Space...

ZOM Living Secures $88M in Financing, Breaks Ground...

Barker Pacific Group, Kingsbarn Realty Capital Buy Mission...