CBRE Arranges Sale of 70,970 SF Heather Island Plaza in Ocala, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Heather Island Plaza

Built in 2000, the property is located at 7878 SE Maricamp Road, and was 85 percent leased at the time of sale.

OCALA, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a Heather Island Plaza, a 70,970-square-foot, Publix-anchored shopping center in Ocala. Built in 2000, the property is located at 7878 SE Maricamp Road, and was 85 percent leased at the time of sale. CBRE represented the seller, a joint venture between Madison International Realty and SITE Centers Corp., in the transaction. The seller, New Bandera Ventures, sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

