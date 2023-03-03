REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges Sale of 75-Unit Townhome Community in Roy, Utah

ROY, UTAH — CBRE has facilitated the sale of Orchards at 19th, a townhome community located at 4499 S. 1900 W. in Roy, a suburb 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. Crockett & Koehler LLC sold the asset to California-based Warmington Properties for an undisclosed price.

Featuring 14 two-story buildings, Orchards at 19th offers 75 residences in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, averaging 1,241 square feet. Built in 2020, the townhomes feature open-concept floorplans, large kitchens, granite countertops, walk-in closets, private patios, attached garage parking and private driveways.

Community amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, playground, walking trails, dog park and mountain views.

Patrick Bodnar of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.





