CBRE Arranges Sale of 784-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Metro Milwaukee

Pictured is Belleview Manor Apartments in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE — CBRE has arranged the sale of an 11-property multifamily portfolio totaling 784 units in metro Milwaukee for an undisclosed price. The portfolio includes: Sunburst Apartments and Howard Green Apartments in Greenfield; Newbury Place Apartments in Oak Creek; and 376 units across eight assets in Shorewood and Milwaukee. A 2,520-square-foot building leased to Einstein Bros. Bagels in Shorewood was also included in the sale. Patrick Gallagher, Matson Holbrook and Gretchen Richards of CBRE represented the seller, Blankstein Enterprises and several affiliated entities. Blankstein is a family-owned investment and property management firm established in Milwaukee in 1932. Katz Properties was the buyer.