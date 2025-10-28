Tuesday, October 28, 2025
The 79,528-square-foot office building at 120 S. State College Blvd. in Brea, Calif., is fully leased to six tenants.
CBRE Arranges Sale of 79,528 SF Office Building in Brea, California

by Amy Works

BREA, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of an office property located at 120 S. State College Blvd. in Brea. A local private investor acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $19.5 million. Anthony DeLorenzo, Sammy Cemo, Bryan Johnson and Harry Su of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. Built in 1985 and renovated in 2015, the 79,528-square-foot property is situated on 2.3 acres within Brea Place. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to six tenants, including County of Orange, Calif., CareFusion, Whittier Filtration, HdL Cos. and Yellow Box Corp.

