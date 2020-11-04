REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges Sale of 811,817 SF Rocky Mountain Center for Innovation and Technology in Loveland, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Office, Western

RMCIT-Loveland-CO

Located in Loveland, Colo., Rocky Mountain Center for Innovation and Technology offers 811,817 square feet of office and flex industrial space.

LOVELAND, COLO. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Rocky Mountain Center for Innovation and Technology (RMCIT) in Loveland. Bowling Green, Ky.-based Cumberland & Western Resources sold the asset to RMCIT LLC for $15.5 million.

Located at 815 14th St. SW, the four-building campus features 811,817 square feet office and flex industrial space on 177 acres. At the time of sale, the property was leased to a variety of tenants, including Lighting eMotors (formerly Lightning Systems). The property features on-site fiber optic cabling and up to eight megawatts or power capacity. Additional features include secured fencing with controlled access points, ample parking, common and recreational areas, and trucking access on both upper and lower levels. The facility is equipped for both large- and small-scale shipping and receiving operations.

Mike Eyer, Mike Camp, Julius Taber and Greg Haynes of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

