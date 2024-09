ELKHORN, NEB. — CBRE has arranged the sale of The Trails, an 85-unit build-to-rent community in the Omaha suburb of Elkhorn. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 19111 Grand Ave. and completed this year, the property features a range of four- and five-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,814 square feet. Ted Abramson, Mark Seger and Jeremy Fink of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller. Curtis Capital Group was the buyer.