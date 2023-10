SAN DIEGO — CBRE has negotiated the sale of a freestanding restaurant property located at 16785 Bernardo Center in San Diego. Kim Family Trust sold the asset to a private buyer for $3.9 million.

The new owners plan to open a restaurant, Sapphire Indian, in the 8,915-square-foot building. Built in 1987, the asset is within Rancho Bernardo Town Center.

Reg Kobzi, Michael Peterson and Joel Wilson of CBRE represented the seller, while AGAS Real Estate represented the buyer in the transaction.