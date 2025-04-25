Friday, April 25, 2025
Located at 1415 Craddock Ave., Cottages at San Marcos is about two miles from the Texas State University campus.
CBRE Arranges Sale of 899-Bed Student Housing Community Near Texas State University

by Taylor Williams

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — CBRE has arranged the sale of Cottages at San Marcos, an 899-bed student housing community located near the Texas State University campus in San Marcos. Built in 2014, the community offers 194 cottage- and townhome-style units in three-, four-, five- and six-bedroom configurations. Amenities include a 12,000-square-foot clubhouse; three-tiered pool; private shuttle service to campus; a two-story gym with a locker room and Pilates and Zumba rooms; study rooms; a game room; pet washing station; walking trail; and basketball courts. Jaclyn Fitts, William Vonderfecht and Casey Schaefer of CBRE represented the seller, an undisclosed Singapore-based global real estate company. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.

