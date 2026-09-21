CBRE Arranges Sale of 91,306 SF Office Building in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

CAMP HILL, PA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of West Shore Office Center, a 91,306-square-foot office building in Camp Hill, a southern suburb of Harrisburg. The seven-story building at 214 Senate Ave. was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, JEM Group, Hersha Hospitality and the U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers. Steve Marzullo, Adam Silverman, Jeremy Shyk and David Sickler of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, locally based investment firm Linlo Properties.