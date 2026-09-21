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214-Senate-Ave.-Camp-Hill-Pennsylvania
Linlo Properties submitted its initial offer for West Shore Office Center, a 91,306-square-foot building in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, when the property was 80 percent leased. The sale was then temporarily put on hold while ownership secured a new tenant and, brought the building to full occupancy.
AcquisitionsNortheastOfficePennsylvania

CBRE Arranges Sale of 91,306 SF Office Building in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

CAMP HILL, PA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of West Shore Office Center, a 91,306-square-foot office building in Camp Hill, a southern suburb of Harrisburg. The seven-story building at 214 Senate Ave. was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, JEM Group, Hersha Hospitality and the U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers. Steve Marzullo, Adam Silverman, Jeremy Shyk and David Sickler of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, locally based investment firm Linlo Properties.

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