ARLINGTON, TEXAS — CBRE has arranged the sale of Cooper Street Plaza, a 91,856-square-foot shopping center in Arlington. The center was 97.5 percent leased at the time of sale. K&G Mens Co. and Office Max are the anchor tenants, and other users include Black Rifle Coffee, UPS, State Farm Insurance and Ninja Sushi. Jared Aubrey and Michael Austry of CBRE represented the seller, an undisclosed Texas-based REIT, in the transaction. The buyer was Vista Property Co.