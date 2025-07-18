Friday, July 18, 2025
Pensam Capital purchased Riverbend Apartments.
CBRE Arranges Sale of 996-Unit Riverbend Apartments in Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — CBRE has arranged the sale of Riverbend Apartments, a 996-unit multifamily property in Indianapolis. Pensam Capital purchased the community from Pepper Pike Capital Partners for an undisclosed price. Located at 8850 River Bend Parkway, the property has undergone more than $20 million in renovations since 2020. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, tennis and basketball courts, a movie theater and golf simulator. Units average 895 square feet. Hannah Ott, George Tikijian, Cam Benz, Claire Hassfurther, Ryan Stockamp and Sean Pingel of CBRE represented the seller.

