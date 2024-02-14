CBRE Arranges Sale of Fayette Pavilion, Georgia’s Largest Open-Air Retail Center

FAYETTEVILLE, GA. — CBRE’s National Retail Partners team has arranged the sale of Fayette Pavilion, an open-air retail center in Fayetteville, a city about 22 miles south of Atlanta. At nearly 1.1 million square feet, Fayette Pavilion is the largest open-air retail center in Georgia and also the most visited with approximately 8.3 million annual visitors, according to CBRE.

Chris Decoufle, Kevin Hurley and Matt Karempelis of CBRE’s National Retail Partners’ Southeast team represented the seller, Chicago-based Nuveen Real Estate, and procured the buyer, Houston-based 5Rivers CRE, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Developed on 106 acres from 1995 to 2003, Fayette Pavilion’s tenant roster includes Publix, Hobby Lobby, Burlington, Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls, PetSmart, Old Navy, pOpshelf, Dollar Tree and Five Below.