Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Fayette Pavilion attracts 8.3 million annual visitors, making it the most visited open-air retail center in Georgia, according to CBRE.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaRetailSoutheast

CBRE Arranges Sale of Fayette Pavilion, Georgia’s Largest Open-Air Retail Center

by John Nelson

FAYETTEVILLE, GA. — CBRE’s National Retail Partners team has arranged the sale of Fayette Pavilion, an open-air retail center in Fayetteville, a city about 22 miles south of Atlanta. At nearly 1.1 million square feet, Fayette Pavilion is the largest open-air retail center in Georgia and also the most visited with approximately 8.3 million annual visitors, according to CBRE.

Chris Decoufle, Kevin Hurley and Matt Karempelis of CBRE’s National Retail Partners’ Southeast team represented the seller, Chicago-based Nuveen Real Estate, and procured the buyer, Houston-based 5Rivers CRE, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Developed on 106 acres from 1995 to 2003, Fayette Pavilion’s tenant roster includes Publix, Hobby Lobby, Burlington, Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls, PetSmart, Old Navy, pOpshelf, Dollar Tree and Five Below.

You may also like

Diversified Partners Breaks Ground on Eastgate Plaza Mixed-Use...

Gelt Venture Partners Buys 252-Unit Allure Apartments in...

Gantry Arranges $12.8M Acquisition Loan for Grocery-Anchored Retail...

MCA Realty Acquires 70,301 SF Commerce Center I...

Norris & Stevens Brokers $1.2M Sale of Industrial...

CoStar Group Acquires 552,000 SF Office Building in...

Phoenix Investors Purchases 813,000 SF Industrial Facility in...

MBA: Commercial and Multifamily Loan Originations Decline 47...

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services Adds Veteran Retail...