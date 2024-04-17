CBRE Arranges Sale of Industrial Development Site in Wharton, New Jersey

WHARTON, N.J. — CBRE has arranged the sale of an industrial development site at 100 E. Dewey Ave. in the Northern New Jersey community of Wharton. Thomas Mallaney and Denise Kokulak of CBRE represented the buyer, a partnership between Commercial Realty Group and North Jersey Development Group, in the transaction. NAI Hanson represented the seller, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. The new ownership plans to construct a 95,000-square-foot building with a clear height of 28 feet, with construction beginning in the coming weeks.