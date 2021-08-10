REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges Sale of Industrial, R&D Property in Carlsbad, California for $19.4M

Posted on by in California, Industrial, Western

Industrial-Carlsbad

The asset is adjacent to Palomar Airport Road, a major east-west thoroughfare that averages over 32,000 cars per day.

CARLSBAD, CALID. — CBRE has arranged the sale of an industrial and R&D property in Carlsbad for $19.4 million, or $253 per square foot. A private, Los Angeles-based buyer acquired the property as part of a 1031 exchange. CBRE represented the private seller, also based in Los Angeles, in the transaction.

The 76,767-square-foot property comprises three buildings, which were fully leased at the time of the sale to a mix of companies specializing in life science, medical devices and research and development. The project features collaborative space, including an open-air courtyard connecting the buildings. The asset is adjacent to Palomar Airport Road, a major east-west thoroughfare that averages over 32,000 cars per day. The property sits two miles east of I-5, connecting Carlsbad to the rest of San Diego County.

 

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews