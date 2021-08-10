CBRE Arranges Sale of Industrial, R&D Property in Carlsbad, California for $19.4M

Posted on by in California, Industrial, Western

CARLSBAD, CALID. — CBRE has arranged the sale of an industrial and R&D property in Carlsbad for $19.4 million, or $253 per square foot. A private, Los Angeles-based buyer acquired the property as part of a 1031 exchange. CBRE represented the private seller, also based in Los Angeles, in the transaction.

The 76,767-square-foot property comprises three buildings, which were fully leased at the time of the sale to a mix of companies specializing in life science, medical devices and research and development. The project features collaborative space, including an open-air courtyard connecting the buildings. The asset is adjacent to Palomar Airport Road, a major east-west thoroughfare that averages over 32,000 cars per day. The property sits two miles east of I-5, connecting Carlsbad to the rest of San Diego County.