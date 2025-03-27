CBRE Negotiates Sale of Jacquard Distribution Center in Lakeville, Minnesota for $22M

LAKEVILLE, MINN. — CBRE has arranged the sale of the Jacquard Distribution Center, a 168,000-square-foot industrial property in Lakeville, for $22 million. Advanced Exhaust Solutions purchased the facility from Lakeville Jacquard 32 LLC. Built in 2023, the property features a clear height of 36 feet, 32 dock doors, an ESFR sprinkler system, 101 parking spaces and 48 trailer stalls. It is situated on a 14.3-acre site just east of I-35 and minutes from Airlake Airport. Jeff Przytarski, Bryan Van Hoof, Sam Manke, Kyle Ferderer and Chance Lindsey of CBRE represented the seller.