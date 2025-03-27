Thursday, March 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Jacquard Distribution Center, built in 2023, totals 168,000 square feet.
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestMinnesota

CBRE Negotiates Sale of Jacquard Distribution Center in Lakeville, Minnesota for $22M

by Kristin Harlow

LAKEVILLE, MINN. — CBRE has arranged the sale of the Jacquard Distribution Center, a 168,000-square-foot industrial property in Lakeville, for $22 million. Advanced Exhaust Solutions purchased the facility from Lakeville Jacquard 32 LLC. Built in 2023, the property features a clear height of 36 feet, 32 dock doors, an ESFR sprinkler system, 101 parking spaces and 48 trailer stalls. It is situated on a 14.3-acre site just east of I-35 and minutes from Airlake Airport. Jeff Przytarski, Bryan Van Hoof, Sam Manke, Kyle Ferderer and Chance Lindsey of CBRE represented the seller.

You may also like

Matthews Arranges $15.5M Sale of Self-Storage Portfolio in...

Kiser Group Brokers Sales of Three Chicago Multifamily...

Colliers Negotiates Two Office Leases in Suburban Chicago...

Five New Retailers Open at Easton Gateway in...

Indianapolis Apartment Market Shows Promising Signs of Stabilization

SurePoint to Develop 761-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Missouri...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 374-Unit Cortland Riverside Apartments...

ONM Living Sells 196-Unit Build-to-Rent Property in South...

Allied Plastic Supply Signs 24,000 SF Industrial Lease...