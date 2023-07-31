Wednesday, August 2, 2023
The two medical office buildings are located on the campus of Piedmont Fayette Hospital in Fayetteville, Ga.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaHealthcareSoutheast

CBRE Arranges Sale of MOB Portfolio Totaling 192,363 SF in Fayetteville, Georgia

by John Nelson

FAYETTEVILLE, GA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a medical office building (MOB) portfolio spanning 192,363 square feet across two buildings in Fayetteville, roughly 20 miles outside of Atlanta. Located at 1265 and 1267 Highway 54, the properties are directly connected to the 310-bed Piedmont Fayette Hospital. Lee Asher, Zack Holderman, Jordan Selbiger, Trent Jemmett and Cole Reeth of CBRE represented the seller, Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare, in the transaction. A joint venture between Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired the portfolio for an undisclosed price.

