MOUND, MINN. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Grandview Terrace in Mound, a far west suburb of Minneapolis, for $9.8 million. Built in 1970, the 88-unit multifamily property is located at 5600 Grandview Blvd. The asset features one- and two-bedroom floor plans averaging 800 square feet. Ted Abramson, Abe Appert and Keith Collins of CBRE represented the seller, IPG. An entity related to Lion Rock Properties was the buyer.