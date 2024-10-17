Thursday, October 17, 2024
Delivered earlier this year, Miami Midway Park features four buildings with 32-foot clear heights, 120 dock high doors, LED lighting and electric vehicle charging stations.
CBRE Arranges Sale of New 505,518 SF Industrial Property in Metro Miami

by John Nelson

HIALEAH, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Miami Midway Park, a four-building industrial park in Hialeah spanning 505,518 square feet. A real estate fund managed by Ares Management purchased the property from a joint venture partnership between Greystar and Butters Construction & Development for an undisclosed price.

Jose Lobón, Frank Fallon, Trey Barry, Royce Rose, Devin White, Gabriel Braun and Daniel Sarmiento of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Affiliate firm Ares Industrial Management will manage Miami Midway Park on behalf of the new ownership.

Delivered in second-quarter 2024, Miami Midway Park features 32-foot clear heights, 120 dock high doors, LED lighting and electric vehicle charging stations. The property was 76 percent leased at the time of sale, with 123,799 square feet of space available at the time of sale.

