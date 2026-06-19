Friday, June 19, 2026
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The property in Elkhart was formerly a JC Penney store.
AcquisitionsIndianaIndustrialMidwest

CBRE Arranges Sale of Newly Converted 112,862 SF Industrial Building in Northern Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

ELKHART, IND. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 112,862-square-foot industrial building located at 3701 S. Main St. in Elkhart. CBRE’s Will Roberts, Steve Timmel and Chris Deutscher represented the seller, Industrial Commercial Properties, which redeveloped the former Concord Mall into Concord Business Park. The project to convert the former JC Penney store included a full interior demolition, increased clear heights and the addition of loading docks and drive-in doors. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to LEER Group. Vault Equity Partners was the buyer.

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