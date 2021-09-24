REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges Sale of North Dekalb Mall in Atlanta, Buyer Plans Mixed-Use Redevelopment

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

North Dekalb Mall

Located at 2050 Lawrenceville Highway, North Dekalb Mall is located on 76.7 acres at the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and North Druid Hills Road.

DECATUR, GA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of North Dekalb Mall in Decatur, about 8.6 miles east from downtown Atlanta. West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Sterling Organization sold the property for an undisclosed price. The buyer, Edens, who has a headquarters office in Washington, D.C., plans to redevelop the mall into a mixed-use property, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Located at 2050 Lawrenceville Highway, North Dekalb Mall is located on 76.7 acres at the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and North Druid Hills Road. The property is situated less than 1.5 miles west of Interstate 285. The enclosed mall’s tenants include AMC Theatres, Dollar Tree, Burlington and Marshalls. AMC Theatres has a maximum of six years left on its lease term at the location.

