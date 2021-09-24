CBRE Arranges Sale of North Dekalb Mall in Atlanta, Buyer Plans Mixed-Use Redevelopment

Located at 2050 Lawrenceville Highway, North Dekalb Mall is located on 76.7 acres at the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and North Druid Hills Road.

DECATUR, GA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of North Dekalb Mall in Decatur, about 8.6 miles east from downtown Atlanta. West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Sterling Organization sold the property for an undisclosed price. The buyer, Edens, who has a headquarters office in Washington, D.C., plans to redevelop the mall into a mixed-use property, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The enclosed mall's tenants include AMC Theatres, Dollar Tree, Burlington and Marshalls. AMC Theatres has a maximum of six years left on its lease term at the location.