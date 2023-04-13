CBRE Arranges Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Suwanee, Georgia

SUWANEE, GA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of The Village Shoppes at Windermere, a Publix-anchored shopping center located in the Atlanta suburb of Suwanee. Cincinnati-based Phillips Edison & Co. purchased the property from San Antonio-based Affinius Capital (formerly USAA Real Estate) for an undisclosed price. Chris Decoufle, Kevin Hurley and Matt Karempelis of CBRE’s National Retail Partners – Southeast team represented the seller in the transaction.

Located at 3120-3130 Mathis Airport Parkway in Gwinnett County, the 73,404-square-foot shopping center houses a dry cleaner, martial arts studio, nail salon, orthodontics office and a Mexican restaurant, among other tenants. Village Shoppes was 93.3 percent leased at the time of sale, with two vacancies totaling nearly 5,000 square feet remaining.