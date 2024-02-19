CBRE Arranges Sale of Six-Building Medical Office Portfolio in Northern Kentucky

CINCINNATI — CBRE has arranged the sale of a portfolio comprising six medical office building (MOB) properties in Northern Kentucky. Totaling 145,308 square feet, the properties are located in Florence, Fort Mitchell, Crittenden, Walton, Alexandria and Butler. Kentucky-based Zalla Cos. sold the portfolio to Chicago-based Remedy Medical Properties for an undisclosed price. Steve Timmel, Will Roberts, Chris Prosser and Travis Likes of CBRE’s Cincinnati office represented the seller in the transaction. St. Elizabeth Physicians, a health system based in Erlanger, Ky., fully occupies the portfolio.