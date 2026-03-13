CBRE Arranges Sale of Six-Property Hilton Hotel Portfolio Across Three States

EFFINGHAM, ILL., JOPLIN, MO. AND PADUCAH, KY. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a six-property, 589-room Hilton select-service and extended-stay hotel portfolio located across Illinois, Missouri and Kentucky. Chatham Lodging Trust acquired the portfolio. Nate Sahn and James Foxx of CBRE represented the seller, McHugh Hospitality Group. The properties include Home2 Suites Effingham, Hampton Inn & Suites Effingham, Home2 Suites Joplin, Homewood Suites Joplin, Hampton Inn & Suites Paducah and Homewood Suites Paducah. Several of the assets received recent renovations.