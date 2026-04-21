CBRE Arranges Sale of Three-Building Medical Office Portfolio in Stamford, Connecticut

STAMFORD, CONN. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a portfolio of three medical office buildings in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Stamford. The portfolio’s square footage was not disclosed. The buildings at 945, 999 and 1275 Summer Street are home to 15 different medical and dental practices in fields such as orthopedics, pediatrics, orthodontics and female reproductive health. Jeff Dunne, Steve Bardsley, Travis Langer, Brannan Knott and Chris Bodnar of CBRE represented the seller, Summer Street Properties, in the transaction. CBRE also procured the buyer, an affiliate of Albany Road Real Estate Partners.