REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges Sale of Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Azusa, California for $33.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Azusa-Multifamily-Portfolio-Azusa-CA

Located in Azusa, Calif., the three-community multifamily portfolio includes The Riviera Apartments, Palm View Apartments and The Azusan Apartments.

AZUSA, CALIF. — CBRE has brokered the sale of a three-property apartment portfolio in Azusa. Azusa Riviera Holdings LLC, Azusa Rainbow Holdings LLC and 1345 San Gabriel Holdings LLC sold the portfolio to Azusa 116 Assets LLC for $33.6 million.

Eric Chen and Joyce Goldstein of CBRE represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.

The three properties are:

  • The Riviera Apartments, a 36-unit property at 1381 N. San Gabriel Canyon Road
  • Palm View Apartments, a 36-unit community at 1311 N. Azusa Ave.
  • The Azusan Apartments, a 44-unit asset at 1345 N. San Gabriel Ave.

Each property has a mix of one- and two-bedroom units averaging more than 800 square feet per apartment. The properties include a community pools, laundry facilities, private patios/balconies, air conditioning and covered parking.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  