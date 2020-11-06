CBRE Arranges Sale of Two Industrial Buildings in Methuen, Massachusetts, for $64.1M
METHUEN, MASS. — CBRE has arranged the sale of two industrial buildings totaling 362,252 square feet in Methuen, located north of Boston near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. The sales price was approximately $64.1 million. One of the buildings is a 291,400-square-foot cold storage facility that was built in 1985 and renovated in 1990. The other is a 70,872-square-foot property that was built in 1989. The buildings were fully leased at the time of sale to Shaw’s Supermarkets and McCollister’s Transportation Group, respectively. Scott Dragos, Douglas Jacoby, Chris Skeffington and Daniel Hines of CBRE represented the seller, Equity Industrial Properties, in the transaction.
