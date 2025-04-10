Thursday, April 10, 2025
Pictured is Riverwood Apartments, a 32-unit property built in 1994.
AcquisitionsMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

CBRE Arranges Sale of Two Multifamily Properties in Wisconsin for $10.1M

by Kristin Harlow

MAUSTON AND RACINE, WIS. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Riverwood Apartments and Biscayne Apartments, two multifamily properties totaling 112 units in Mauston and Racine, for $10.1 million. An Iowa-based multifamily investor and developer purchased the assets from an Iowa-based multifamily investor. CBRE’s Max Colby, Sean Beuche, Matson Holbrook, Patrick Gallagher and Gretchen Richards represented the seller.

Riverwood Apartments is proximate to I-90 and minutes away from Decorah Lake. Built in 1994, the 32-unit property features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

Biscayne Apartments is located at 5010 Biscayne Ave. Built in 1960, the asset features 80 units in a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

