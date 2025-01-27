CBRE Arranges Sale of Two Multifamily Properties Totaling 674 Units in Fitchburg, Wisconsin

FITCHBURG, WIS. — CBRE has arranged the sale of The Pines and The Fairways, two multifamily properties totaling 674 units in Fitchburg, a southern suburb of Madison. FPA Multifamily LLC purchased the assets from E.J. Plesko & Associates Inc. affiliated entities for an undisclosed price. CBRE’s Gretchen Richards, Patrick Gallagher, Matson Holbrook, Sean Beuche, Abe Appert, Keith Collins and Ted Abramson represented the seller.

The Pines is located at 2302 High Ridge Trail near the southeastern end of Nine Springs Golf & Disc Golf Course. Built in 1978, the 305-unit property features a range of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Of the 305 units, 120 are direct-entry townhomes.

The Fairways is located at 2301 Traceway Drive near the northeastern end of Nine Springs Golf & Disc Golf Course. Built in 1970, the 369-unit property features a variety of one-, two-, and four-bedroom units.