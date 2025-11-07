Friday, November 7, 2025
CBRE Arranges Sale of Two Office Buildings in Columbus, Ohio for $17.5M

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — CBRE has arranged the sale of One Easton Oval and Two Easton Oval, two Class A office buildings totaling 252,500 square feet in Columbus. IMC Management LLC purchased the assets for $17.5 million. CBRE’s Steve Timmel, Will Roberts, Collin Wheeler and Aaron Duncan represented the undisclosed seller. Wheeler and Duncan will handle marketing and leasing efforts. Originally built in 1995 and 1998, the buildings are located within the Easton Oval Office development, a master-planned business park adjacent to Easton Town Center. The properties were 60 percent occupied at the time of sale.

