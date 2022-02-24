REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges Sale of Two-Property Student Housing Portfolio Near the University of Colorado, Boulder

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Student Housing, Western

BOULDER, COLO. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a two-property student housing portfolio located near the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Greystar acquired the communities — The Hive 9Seventy and The Hive Baseline — for an undisclosed price. Jaclyn Fitts, William Vonderfecht and Casey Schaefer of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

The Hive 9Seventy is located at 970 28th St. and The Hive Baseline is located at 2726 Moorhead Ave. Both properties are located within walking distance of the university.

“Our team is thrilled to represent this significant transaction in the high-barriers-to-entry Boulder market,” says Fitts. “The portfolio received amazing interest from investors and offered average monthly per-bed rents of $1,532, with the ability to drive revenue through furnishing the properties and unit renovations at The Hive Baseline.”

