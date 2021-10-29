CBRE Arranges Sales of Four Multifamily Properties in Metro Chicago for $370M

Pictured is The Bernardin, a 171-unit property with 21,000 square feet of retail space in Chicago.

CHICAGO — CBRE has arranged the sales of four multifamily properties totaling 1,033 units in metro Chicago for a combined $370 million. CBRE’s John Jaeger, Dan Cohen and Justin Puppi represented the seller in each transaction.

Redwood Capital Group sold Dwell at Naperville, a 400-unit property in Naperville. An institutional advisor sold The Retreat, a 295-unit townhome property in Wheaton, to an East Coast-based pension fund advisor. An East Coast-based institutional pension fund sold The Bernardin, a 171-unit asset in Chicago.

Lastly, The Opus Group purchased a development site in Downers Grove. Plans call for a 167-unit luxury apartment complex that is slated to open in early 2023. CBRE’s Pete Marino and John Parrett assisted in securing the joint venture equity capitalization for Opus.