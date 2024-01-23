CBRE Arranges Sales of Nine Big Lots Retail Locations in California, Florida for $50.7M

3
LOS ANGELES — CBRE has brokered the sales of nine individual Big Lots-occupied retail properties to two buyer. Alex Kozakov and Patrick Wade of CBRE represented the seller, a large institutional investor, in the transactions.
Robhana Group acquired four properties, totaling 117,494 square feet, for $23.6 million. The assets are:
- 610 Las Tunas Drive, Arcadia, Calif.
- 2900 W. Rosecrans Ave., Gardena, Calif.
- 3003 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, Calif.
- 1401 E. Plaza Blvd., National City, Calif.
Reliable Properties purchased five locations, totaling 125,439 square feet, for $27.1 million. The properties are:
- 17575 Foothill Blvd., Fontana, Calif.
- 12550 Central Ave., Chino, Calif.
- 1815 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles
- 299 Borchard Drive, Ventura, Calif.
- 2100 SW. 27th Ave., Miami
The retail locations were part of a 25-property sale-leaseback portfolio acquired by a large institutional investor in 2023 with Kozakov and Wade representing the seller, Big Lots, in that transaction.