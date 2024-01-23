Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
3003-W-Manchester-Blvd-Inglewood-CA
Big Lots occupies a retail property at 3003 W. Manchester Blvd. in Inglewood, Calif., which was part of the four-property, $23.6 million sale to Robhana Group.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaFloridaRetailWestern

CBRE Arranges Sales of Nine Big Lots Retail Locations in California, Florida for $50.7M

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — CBRE has brokered the sales of nine individual Big Lots-occupied retail properties to two buyer. Alex Kozakov and Patrick Wade of CBRE represented the seller, a large institutional investor, in the transactions.

Robhana Group acquired four properties, totaling 117,494 square feet, for $23.6 million. The assets are:

  • 610 Las Tunas Drive, Arcadia, Calif.
  • 2900 W. Rosecrans Ave., Gardena, Calif.
  • 3003 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, Calif.
  • 1401 E. Plaza Blvd., National City, Calif.

Reliable Properties purchased five locations, totaling 125,439 square feet, for $27.1 million. The properties are:

  • 17575 Foothill Blvd., Fontana, Calif.
  • 12550 Central Ave., Chino, Calif.
  • 1815 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles
  • 299 Borchard Drive, Ventura, Calif.
  • 2100 SW. 27th Ave., Miami

The retail locations were part of a 25-property sale-leaseback portfolio acquired by a large institutional investor in 2023 with Kozakov and Wade representing the seller, Big Lots, in that transaction.

You may also like

McLeod Cobb Reveals Construction Updates, New Tenants at...

Finial Group Arranges Sale of 190,714 SF Industrial...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $12M Sale of Multifamily...

Gebroe-Hammer, Berkadia Negotiate Sale of 59-Unit Apartment Complex...

KeHE Distributors Underway on 530,474 SF Industrial Facility...

Greysteel Arranges $37M Construction, $14M Equity Financing for...

Lowes Foods to Anchor 50-Acre Platt Springs Crossing...

BroadRange Logistics Leases 350,899 SF Industrial Building in...

JLL Brokers $53.4M Sale of Elan West End...