CBRE Arranges Sales of Nine Big Lots Retail Locations in California, Florida for $50.7M

LOS ANGELES — CBRE has brokered the sales of nine individual Big Lots-occupied retail properties to two buyer. Alex Kozakov and Patrick Wade of CBRE represented the seller, a large institutional investor, in the transactions.

Robhana Group acquired four properties, totaling 117,494 square feet, for $23.6 million. The assets are:

610 Las Tunas Drive, Arcadia, Calif.

2900 W. Rosecrans Ave., Gardena, Calif.

3003 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, Calif.

1401 E. Plaza Blvd., National City, Calif.

Reliable Properties purchased five locations, totaling 125,439 square feet, for $27.1 million. The properties are:

17575 Foothill Blvd., Fontana, Calif.

12550 Central Ave., Chino, Calif.

1815 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles

299 Borchard Drive, Ventura, Calif.

2100 SW. 27th Ave., Miami

The retail locations were part of a 25-property sale-leaseback portfolio acquired by a large institutional investor in 2023 with Kozakov and Wade representing the seller, Big Lots, in that transaction.