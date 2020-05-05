REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges Sales of Two Phoenix Apartment Communities to California Investors

2934-N-34th-Pl-Phoenix-AZ

Located at 2934 N. 34th Place in Phoenix, 34 Arcadia features 45 newly renovated apartment units in a mix of studio and one-bedroom layouts.

PHOENIX — CBRE has brokered the sales of two multifamily properties in Phoenix to separate California-based investors.

NDX Investments II completed the disposition of 34 Arcadia, a newly renovated apartment complex located at 2934 N. 34th Place in Phoenix’s lower Arcadia neighborhood. Champion 34 Arcadia LLC acquired the asset for $5.9 million. The buyer is a first-time Phoenix multifamily investor from California. The community features 45 units in a mix of studio and one-bedroom floor plans, averaging 527 square feet. Interior upgrades include in-suite laundry, stainless steel appliances and upgraded countertops and bathrooms.

California-based Goldstein Investment Co. acquired Idle Hours, a multifamily community in Phoenix, from Delaware-based Torino Holdings for $5.8 million in an all-cash transaction. Located at 1501 E. Rovey Ave. in Uptown Phoenix’s North Central Corridor, the 28-unit property was remodeled and repositioned in 2018 and features 800-square-foot, two-bedroom/one-bath floor plans. Interior upgrades include in-suite laundry, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and upgraded bathrooms.

Brian Smuckler, Jeff Seaman, Derek Smigiel and Bryson Fricke of CBRE’s Phoenix office represented the buyers and sellers in the transactions.

